Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOT.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$4.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.62. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97. The stock has a market cap of C$369.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96.

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,538,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,883,462. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $345,637.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

