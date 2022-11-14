Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$69.00 at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.64.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$57.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.53 and a 1 year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

Rogers Communications Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

