Scotiabank Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$80.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.70.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$65.72 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.67.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

