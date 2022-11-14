NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.52.
NuVista Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NVA stock opened at C$13.81 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
