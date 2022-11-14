NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Lowered to C$14.75 at ATB Capital

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NVA opened at C$13.81 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

About NuVista Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,046,406. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,046,406. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,243,667.33. Insiders have sold 87,243 shares of company stock worth $1,039,519 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

