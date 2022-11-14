NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Lowered to C$14.75 at ATB Capital

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.52.
NuVista Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NVA opened at C$13.81 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.42.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
