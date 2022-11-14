Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$470.26 million and a PE ratio of 34.94. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$15.77 and a 1-year high of C$42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.02.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.