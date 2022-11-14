Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.64.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$57.50 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

About Rogers Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.