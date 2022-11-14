JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.64.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.13. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$80.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

