Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 74.9% in October

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,000 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the October 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Credit Saison Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSASF opened at 13.01 on Monday. Credit Saison has a fifty-two week low of 13.01 and a fifty-two week high of 13.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Saison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and loan collection services; and payment solutions and business support services for corporate activities, as well as marketing solutions.

