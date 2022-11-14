Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Up 74.4% in October

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the October 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 715.0 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

