Head-To-Head Comparison: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 2 8 3 0 2.08 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 914.04%. Worksport has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.05%. Given Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Worksport.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.6% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft -0.11% -0.12% -0.04% Worksport -7,131.36% -36.52% -32.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $39.95 billion 0.32 $1.72 billion N/A N/A Worksport $300,000.00 108.87 -$7.90 million ($0.79) -2.41

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport.

Volatility & Risk

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats Worksport on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. It sells its products through 944 company owned tire outlets and approximately 5,200 franchise locations The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Worksport

(Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

