Morgan Stanley Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $57.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.27.
Arvinas Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $50.06 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $86.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.
Institutional Trading of Arvinas
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
