Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.75 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $336.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,166.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 185,907 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

