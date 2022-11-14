StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOCGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Performance

BIOC opened at $0.80 on Friday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOCGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

