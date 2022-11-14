StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Performance

BIOC opened at $0.80 on Friday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

