Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $389.91 Average PT from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.52 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.84.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.