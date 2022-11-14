Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $53.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

