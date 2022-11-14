TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

TTGT stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in TechTarget by 0.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,432,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TechTarget by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

