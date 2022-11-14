TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
TTGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.
TechTarget Stock Performance
TTGT stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78.
TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
