trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 398.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 54,244 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

