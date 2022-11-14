International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $34.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

International Paper Stock Up 4.2 %

IP stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at International Paper

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 624,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Paper by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in International Paper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

