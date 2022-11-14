Critical Review: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) versus KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -3.55% -3.58% -2.82% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XpresSpa Group and KM Wedding Events Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

XpresSpa Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.34%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and KM Wedding Events Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $73.73 million 0.84 $3.35 million ($0.04) -16.38 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XpresSpa Group has higher revenue and earnings than KM Wedding Events Management.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats KM Wedding Events Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

(Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KM Wedding Events Management

(Get Rating)

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

