The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $64.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mosaic by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,251,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 541,467 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.