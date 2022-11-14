PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $158.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PKI stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.85. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

