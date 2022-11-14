Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $18.71

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.71.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRA. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $18.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,085,000 after acquiring an additional 772,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,806,000.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
