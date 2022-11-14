Comparing Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) & ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) and Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 3.73, suggesting that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ArcelorMittal South Africa and Grupo Simec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A Grupo Simec 17.56% 21.86% 16.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ArcelorMittal South Africa and Grupo Simec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.58 billion 0.09 $448.51 million N/A N/A Grupo Simec $2.74 billion 1.69 $465.60 million $2.95 10.17

Grupo Simec has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ArcelorMittal South Africa and Grupo Simec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grupo Simec beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of Arcelormittal Holdings Ag.

About Grupo Simec

(Get Rating)

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.