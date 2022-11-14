Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $3.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,557.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of RIGL opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.