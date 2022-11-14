Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $84,814.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $84,814.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,163 shares of company stock valued at $426,918 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 505,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 136,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.