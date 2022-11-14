Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $84,814.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $84,814.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,163 shares of company stock valued at $426,918 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %
Roivant Sciences stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.