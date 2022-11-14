Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price at $1.75

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

About Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.