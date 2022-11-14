Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.23. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 0.20%.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,763. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831. 64.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

