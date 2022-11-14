Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44 and a beta of 1.23. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $31.64.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 0.20%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
