Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 237.89

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.89 ($2.74).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BARC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.02) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.44) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.07) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 158.07 ($1.82) on Friday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.07. The firm has a market cap of £25.06 billion and a PE ratio of 510.39.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.