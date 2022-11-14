American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.70. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

