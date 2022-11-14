C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $106.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.41.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $295,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 442,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.