C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $106.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.41.
CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance
NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.