Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $97.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 5.1 %

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.49 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.