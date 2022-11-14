Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $91.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

