Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 797.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

