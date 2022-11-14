Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 797.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,074.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

