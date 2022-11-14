Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %
Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.