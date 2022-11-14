Roth Capital Downgrades AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.