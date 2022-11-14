Roth Capital Downgrades AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

