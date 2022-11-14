Chardan Capital Trims Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price to $2.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $43,957.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 132,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $536,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

