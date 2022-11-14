StockNews.com Upgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.20. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

