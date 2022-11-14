StockNews.com Upgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.20. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $44.60.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
