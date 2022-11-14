Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amyris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amyris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Trading Up 20.1 %

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $718.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.