Comparing SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $13.01 million 2.11 -$27.26 million N/A N/A Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million ($0.09) -1.79

Volatility and Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -102.43% N/A -84.03% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -432.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SANUWAVE Health and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 477.28%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

