Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) versus Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assure and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Assure alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $29.19 million 0.31 -$2.76 million ($0.58) -1.20 Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 0.85 -$11.81 million ($1.50) -5.87

Assure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Assure has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Assure and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -30.15% -28.92% -17.07% Tactile Systems Technology -12.78% -12.70% -6.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Assure and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Assure currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 723.19%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 165.15%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Assure is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Assure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.