Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in October

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.9 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance
ZFSVF stock opened at $450.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.57 and a 200-day moving average of $433.96. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $386.40 and a twelve month high of $502.00.
About Zurich Insurance Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.