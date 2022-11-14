Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in October

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.9 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

ZFSVF stock opened at $450.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.57 and a 200-day moving average of $433.96. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $386.40 and a twelve month high of $502.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.