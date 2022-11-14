Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Expands By 42.2%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VONHF opened at 58.60 on Monday. Vontobel has a 12-month low of 53.83 and a 12-month high of 82.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of 57.60.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

