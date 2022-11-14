Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Expands By 42.2%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VONHF opened at 58.60 on Monday. Vontobel has a 12-month low of 53.83 and a 12-month high of 82.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of 57.60.
Vontobel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vontobel (VONHF)
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.