Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in October

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Worldline Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WWLNF opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. Worldline has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $59.18.

About Worldline

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

