Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Up 3.6 %

YOKEY opened at $36.22 on Monday. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

About Yokogawa Electric

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.