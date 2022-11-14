Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,952.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WILLF shares. Danske started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

