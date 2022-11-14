ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in October

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 898.8 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $19.28.
ENN Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENN Energy (XNGSF)
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.