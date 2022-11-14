ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in October

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 898.8 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $10.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.