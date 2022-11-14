Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,194,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 918,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,985.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $24.68 on Monday. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

