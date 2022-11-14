Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,194,200 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 918,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,985.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $24.68 on Monday. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90.
