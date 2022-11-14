SEA (SE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $49.43 on Monday. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $355.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

