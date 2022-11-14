Varex Imaging (VREX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

VREX opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $892.32 million, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Insider Activity

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 146.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

