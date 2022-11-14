Bowlero (BOWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowlero Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $26,555,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bowlero by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowlero Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on BOWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.